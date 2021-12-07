Bill Belichick, Patriots beat Bills in heavy winds with throwback football

The New England Patriots pulled off a 14-10 win at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, playing through heavy winds and blizzard conditions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really threw it back to the old school to pull out a victory.

Belichick came well-prepared for the storm and had his offense focus on the ground game almost exclusively.

The Pats attempted just three passes while running it 46 times. Quarterback Mac Jones went 2/3 for 19 yards, yet he came out victorious.

As a team, the Pats rushed for 222 yards (4.8 ypc). Damien Harris broke for a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the Patriots made a 2-point conversion. From then on, it became about game and clock management, while trying to limit the turnover risk that could come from the harsh winds.

Belichick seemed to narrow his focus like his high school team did:

Back in 2012, Bill Belichick was reminiscing about his playbook at Phillips Academy: "We ran four plays." Looks like the Patriots are borrowing his high school playbook for this one. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 7, 2021

While New England dialed it back to the 1920s with almost exclusively running plays, the Bills tried to pass the ball through the elements.

Josh Allen went 15/30 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo rushed 25 times for 99 yards.

One player who needs to be recognized is Nick Folk making both of his field goals in the conditions, including a 41-yarder.

New England is now 9-4, including 6-0 on the road. They have won seven straight games and are in control of first in the AFC East.

Tom Brady showed last season how incredible of a player he remains even without Belichick. Belichick is reminding everyone of how good of a coach he is, and how well he can prepare for any game type or situation.

Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports