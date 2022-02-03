Bill Belichick pays tribute to Tom Brady after retirement

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has been scrutinized in recent years. Wherever things stand now, Belichick still paid tribute to Brady following the quarterback’s retirement.

Belichick issued a statement on Wednesday via the Patriots, praising Brady as “the ultimate competitor and winner” and calling him “the best player in NFL history.”

The ultimate competitor. Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: https://t.co/vYpiKZEKDG pic.twitter.com/mOsgSJsuEk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 3, 2022

This isn’t quite as gushing as what he said about Julian Edelman, but public praise from Belichick is still fairly rare. While it’s interesting that the recognition comes a day after Brady’s retirement, Brady also initially omitted the Patriots from his own announcement, so there probably isn’t anything to it.

Belichick and Brady would not have been as successful as they were without each other. They may get the chance for a more cordial il-person meeting in the future, but it’s a good sign that Belichick didn’t let Brady’s retirement pass without some acknowledgement.

