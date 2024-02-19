Jimmy Johnson claims Bill Belichick is open to role change with new team

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson has been spending time with Bill Belichick lately, and he came away from it believing that the former New England Patriots coach is open to one big change in his next job.

In an appearance on WQAM 590 in Miami, Johnson said Belichick had dismissed the idea of needing personnel control over his next team. Johnson acknowledged that some NFL executives are “really afraid” of Belichick coming in and taking their jobs, but that is not the case.

“Bill is upfront about it,” Johnson said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “He said, ‘Hey, I don’t have to be in charge of everything.’ That’s what happened up in New England. He kind of fell into that deal, and it’s not necessarily that he pushed for it. That’s what happened because he was there for so long. He is more than willing to give up the decision-making to the general manager and the personnel people.”

The Atlanta Falcons were the only team that seriously considered Belichick for their job opening, but that position went to Raheem Morris instead. Reports have suggested that uncertainty over the power structure with Belichick was a key reason he did not get the job.

It is not realistic for Belichick to expect anything close to the influence he had in New England with another team, even if he does want it. This may be a concession to reality, but it may also be a bid to assuage the concerns of top executives before the next hiring cycle comes along.