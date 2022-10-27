Bill Belichick has testy exchange with reporter over QB questions

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation has been one of the biggest NFL topics of the week, but it is safe to say Bill Belichick has heard more than enough about it.

Belichick had a testy exchange with a reporter who asked about the future of the Patriots’ quarterback position, with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both in contention for the starting job. While Belichick made clear Jones will start this week, he chastised the reporter for trying to “trap me into things about the future.”

Bill Belichick said "stop trying to trap me into things about the future" when asked about Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Has made it clear that Jones is starting Sunday, but nothing beyond that — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 27, 2022

Belichick does not like to give much away at the best of times. He was always bound to be extra prickly when it comes to a genuine quarterback controversy and the incessant questions that come with it.

The reality is that Belichick was even more obtuse about the situation earlier in the week. This is unlikely to be the last time it comes up, so there could be more grumpy interactions in his future.