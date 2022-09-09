Bill Belichick reveals 1 quote he regrets

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not known for his introspection, nor does he easily admit mistakes. However, he’s willing to look back at one quote of his and admit he would have been better off keeping his mouth shut.

In 2009, Belichick was quite firm in saying that he would not “be like Marv Levy and coaching in my 70s.” Things obviously changed, as Belichick turned 70 in April and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Belichick admitted in an interview with Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe that, in retrospect, it was a stupid thing to say.

“I wish I hadn’t said that,” Belichick said. “I was probably thinking of what I would feel like. Now, there’s what I actually feel like, and those are two different things. That was not one of my better statements.”

Hey, at least Belichick admits it. It would have been easy to say something about his views changing, but he was happy to own up to just being wrong.

Belichick is showing no sign of slowing down, and certainly appears to have at least a few more years in him. He also has quite the challenge based on how things have apparently been going in the preseason.