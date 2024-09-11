Bill Belichick roasts 1 QB for ‘terrible’ decision in Week 1

Bill Belichick added insult to injury for one losing quarterback after the first week of the 2024 NFL season.

The 8-time Super Bowl winner recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to talk about some of the things he saw from Week 1.

Belichick singled out one QB in particular for a “terrible decision” that cost his team a season-opening win: Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis. Belichick pointed to the interception Levis gave up with the Titans holding on to a 17-16 lead over the Chicago Bears midway through the fourth quarter Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

With the Titans facing 3rd-and-6 on their own 45, the second-year signal-caller lofted a backhanded pass that was easily picked off and returned for a touchdown.

“That’s just a terrible decision,” said Belichick. “Tom [Brady] and I have talked a million times about, if you complete this pass, what’s the upside? You gain one yard, you gain two yards. Your guy’s going to get tackled anyway. … What if he had completed that, what’s the upside? Two yards. What’s the downside? Lose the game.”

Bill Belichick on Will Levis' interception from Sunday: "Tom Brady and I have talked about this a million times: If you complete this pass, what's the upside? You gain one yard, two yards? What's the downside…? You lose the game!" (🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/PLXdtSQW9M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2024

The Titans built a 17-0 lead in the first half of the game and looked poised to cruise to a 1-0 record to start the season. But they were unable to score a single point in the second half as the Bears came back for a 24-17 win in Caleb Williams’ NFL debut.

Levis went 19/32 for 127 yards, 1 TD, and 2 picks in the contest. Not indicated in the box score was him getting dunked on by Belichick on ESPN.