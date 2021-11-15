Bill Belichick shares thoughts on Cam Newton signing with Panthers

Bill Belichick had nothing but positive things to say about Cam Newton during the year or so that he coached him, and that theme continued after the former MVP returned to action in Week 10.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday, Belichick was asked if he was happy to see Newton sign with the Carolina Panthers. He had high praise for the quarterback.

“Yeah, absolutely. It was great when they signed him,” Belichick said. “Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.”

Newton signed with the Panthers last week. He didn’t start on Sunday, but he did play a key role in Carolina’s 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Newton scored a rushing touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass. He had quite the celebration after his first score (video here).

The Patriots were reportedly frustrated with Newton over a COVID-19 protocol misunderstanding before they released him. However, Belichick has always gone out of his way to praise Newton in public, and Newton has shown that the respect is mutual.

Rookie Mac Jones has played very well for the Patriots this season, so they obviously have no regrets about cutting Newton. That probably makes it easier for Belichick to sing Newton’s praises.