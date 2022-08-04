Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on fantasy football

A reporter had the courage to ask Bill Belichick about fantasy football on Thursday, and you can probably guess how the New England Patriots coach responded.

Belichick was asked a fantasy-related question during his training camp media availability. While we have certainly seen the 70-year-old more annoyed, he was not having it.

"Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me." Bill Belichick 😂 pic.twitter.com/5KoKcOMBwI — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) August 4, 2022

“Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick said. “We’re just trying to win games out here. I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win. Have fun with that.”

Belichick hates distractions, so he certainly does not want to spend time thinking about fantasy football. The future Hall of Famer seemingly makes an effort to not keep up with modern technology.

If you remember what Belichick once said about social media backlash, you probably could have guessed how he felt about fantasy football.