Report: Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones in trade talks

Bill Belichick recently refused to name Mac Jones the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots when given an opportunity, and there may be a very good reason for that.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Belichick has shopped Jones to “multiple teams” in trade talks this offseason. While it does not sound like any deal has been close, potential suitors include the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Florio believes the Raiders are the team to “keep watching,” even though they recently signed Jimmy Garoppolo. Jones is still playing under a rookie contract, and Garoppolo will earn an average of around $24 million per year on his new deal with Las Vegas. That is lower-end starter money and would not necessarily be prohibitive if the Raiders wanted both Garoppolo and Jones on their roster.

If Belichick is serious about trying to trade Jones, the market could heat up during or after the draft. Teams that are in need of a starting quarterback might become more desperate if they miss out in the draft.

Belichick has full control over roster decisions in New England. However, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made it clear this offseason that he still believes in Jones. The 81-year-old even hinted recently that Belichick was more to blame for Jones’ struggles last season than Jones himself.

Unless the Patriots suddenly enter the mix for a certain star quarterback, a Jones trade seems highly unlikely. Kraft does not want a total rebuild after a losing season, and the Patriots do not have many options at the most important position on the field.