 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 31, 2023

Reporter shoots down 1 juicy Lamar Jackson rumor

March 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Lamar Jackson warms up before a game

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has been linked to a number of teams this offseason, but one of the most intriguing scenarios involving the star quarterback is reportedly not going to play out.

There was some talk recently that the New England Patriots could emerge as a surprise suitor for Jackson. Team owner Robert Kraft even said this week that rapper Meek Mill told Kraft that Jackson wants to play in New England.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, it is not going to happen. Howe was told by a league source that the Patriots have no interest in extending an offer sheet to Jackson, who was given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Baltimore Ravens.

If New England or any other team signed Jackson to an offer sheet and the Ravens chose not to match, the new team would have to send two first-round draft picks to Baltimore in addition to giving Jackson a massive contract.

A trade without an offer sheet is also an option, but that would cost just as much in draft capital, if not more. History tells us that Belichick almost certainly is not willing to pay that price.

Jackson’s only option may be to return to the Ravens or sit out in 2023, especially if he refuses to back down from his lofty contract demands.

Article Tags

Lamar Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus