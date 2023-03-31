Reporter shoots down 1 juicy Lamar Jackson rumor

Lamar Jackson has been linked to a number of teams this offseason, but one of the most intriguing scenarios involving the star quarterback is reportedly not going to play out.

There was some talk recently that the New England Patriots could emerge as a surprise suitor for Jackson. Team owner Robert Kraft even said this week that rapper Meek Mill told Kraft that Jackson wants to play in New England.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, it is not going to happen. Howe was told by a league source that the Patriots have no interest in extending an offer sheet to Jackson, who was given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Baltimore Ravens.

If New England or any other team signed Jackson to an offer sheet and the Ravens chose not to match, the new team would have to send two first-round draft picks to Baltimore in addition to giving Jackson a massive contract.

A trade without an offer sheet is also an option, but that would cost just as much in draft capital, if not more. History tells us that Belichick almost certainly is not willing to pay that price.

Jackson’s only option may be to return to the Ravens or sit out in 2023, especially if he refuses to back down from his lofty contract demands.