Bill Belichick’s son missing practice due to knee injury

There has been one on-field absence from New England Patriots practices during training camp this year.

Brian Belichick, who is the youngest of head coach Bill Belichick’s three children (and second son), has not been on the field during practices. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Brian suffered a “significant” knee injury during the offseason.

Though he is not on the field, Brian, who coaches the team’s safeties, is still involved with meetings and other preparations for the season.

One on-field absence for the Patriots this training camp has been safeties coach Brian Belichick. He suffered a significant knee injury this offseason that he’s now recovering from, but it’ll keep him off the field for some time. In the meantime, he remains involved in meetings… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 29, 2023

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said that Brian is expected to be back with the team later in training camp.

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick hasn’t been out at practice the last three days. Had to have his knee operated on and hasn’t been able to come into the facility. He’s expected to be back with the team later in training camp. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 28, 2023

Both of Belichick’s sons are coaches on the team.

Older son Steve began working with the team’s defense in 2012. He has served as a defensive assistant, safeties coach, and he moved to coaching outside linebackers in 2020, the same year that Brian took over coaching safeties. Brian began with the team as a scouting assistant in 2016. He served as a coaching assistant the following three years before moving to safeties coach in 2020.