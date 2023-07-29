 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 29, 2023

Bill Belichick’s son missing practice due to knee injury

July 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Brian Belichick in a Patriots hat

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots assistant Brian Belichick against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There has been one on-field absence from New England Patriots practices during training camp this year.

Brian Belichick, who is the youngest of head coach Bill Belichick’s three children (and second son), has not been on the field during practices. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Brian suffered a “significant” knee injury during the offseason.

Though he is not on the field, Brian, who coaches the team’s safeties, is still involved with meetings and other preparations for the season.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said that Brian is expected to be back with the team later in training camp.

Both of Belichick’s sons are coaches on the team.

Older son Steve began working with the team’s defense in 2012. He has served as a defensive assistant, safeties coach, and he moved to coaching outside linebackers in 2020, the same year that Brian took over coaching safeties. Brian began with the team as a scouting assistant in 2016. He served as a coaching assistant the following three years before moving to safeties coach in 2020.

Article Tags

Brian Belichick
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus