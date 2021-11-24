Bill Belichick has strong take on potatoes for Thanksgiving

The New England Patriots are not playing on Thanksgiving Day this year, which means that Bill Belichick can take full advantage by customizing the dinner table exactly to his liking.

Speaking this week on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the New England Patriots head coach was asked what his preferred side dish was for the Thanksgiving table.

“Oh boy, it would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes,” said Belichick, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’ll go with whatever — mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked. Load ’em up. Throw some butter on there. Starch me up.”

Though the six-time Super Bowl champion Belichick is largely seen as a soulless ghoul, it turns out that he actually has very good taste. A staple of the Western diet, potatoes also provide countless delectable options for the Thanksgiving table. In addition to all of the dishes that Belichick named, they are even versatile enough for dessert such as a savory sweet potato pie.

Belichick has not always seemed too enthusiastic about Thanksgiving, but he appears to have turned over a new leaf in a big way this year. Now here’s the only question that we have left — who wants to starch up Belichick?!?

Photo: Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports