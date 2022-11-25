Bill Belichick got testy with reporter over Hunter Henry TD question

The New England Patriots had a touchdown overturned in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and Bill Belichick was in no mood to discuss the play after the game.

Hunter Henry caught a pass from Mac Jones late in the third quarter that was ruled a touchdown on the field. The score would have given the Patriots a 29-23 lead, but officials reviewed the play and determined that Henry did not maintain possession.

This was ruled an "incomplete pass" Was Hunter Henry robbed? 🧐pic.twitter.com/gABPAotNsP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 25, 2022

The ball definitely moved after it hit the ground, but it looked like Henry had his hand underneath it. The officiating crew disagreed and changed the touchdown to an incomplete pass. New England then settled for a field goal to take a 26-23 lead.

After his team’s 33-26 loss, Belichick was asked if he received an explanation for why the Henry touchdown was overturned. The coach had a very testy response:

Bill Belichick was not thrilled when asked about the Hunter Henry catch 😬 pic.twitter.com/EYXxRduEPZ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 25, 2022

“Why don’t you guys go to the officials with your pool reporter and ask them about the play and let them explain it to you, right? Isn’t that what you do?” Belichick asked.

Pool reporter Mike Reiss did seek an explanation. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said Henry did not maintain control and the ball hit the ground. Because of that, it was determined that the tight end did not complete the process of the catch.

NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson to pool reporter @MikeReiss on #Patriots TE Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown: “He was going to the ground, the ball ended up touching the ground and then he lost control of the ball in his hands." pic.twitter.com/ZVMlvNWIsb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2022

One of the biggest issues the NFL has had with plays like that is the lack of consistency with how they are officiated. On an almost identical play earlier this season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce completely lost possession of a ball as he went to the ground on a 2-point conversion play. He was still awarded the score.

NFL is just guessing at this point No catch for Hunter Henry

Catch for Travis Kelce#NEvsMIN #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CvWs4JD5jb — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 25, 2022

The Patriots will surely want more of an explanation than the one Anderson provided, but it is hardly a surprise that Belichick stonewalled the media.