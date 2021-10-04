Watch: Bill Belichick gives Tom Brady brief hug after game

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win in the matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday night, taking the game 19-17. Not only did Brady win the divorce with Bill Belichick and his former team by winning the Super Bowl last season, but he also won the matchup between them.

Many were wondering how Belichick would handle Brady and whether the notoriously cold coach would show any warmth to his former quarterback. We got our answer.

Belichick offered some compliments to Brady leading up to the game but did not seek out the QB on the field before the game began. And when it ended, Belichick gave Brady the briefest hug possible. He appeared to tell Brady “good job” and then turned around and walked away before Brady had a chance to say something.

Brady looked like he wanted to share something more with Belichick but didn’t have the opportunity to do so. He got to share longer hugs and visits with other Patriots members, like Josh McDaniels and Matthew Slater.

Belichick isn’t much for emotion, but at least he mustered a slight hug for Brady. It was the least he could do for the quarterback who helped him win six Super Bowls.