Bill Cowher celebrates National Tight Ends Day with T-shirt on air

October 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bill Cowher in a tight ends shirt

Bill Cowher celebrated a little-known holiday by wearing a T-shirt on air Sunday.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach was seen wearing a T-shirt over his usual shirt and tie while providing commentary for CBS’ NFL coverage in Week 7. The T-shirt celebrated “National Tight Ends Day.”

What is National Tight Ends Day? Back in 2018, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was commenting on how well his tight ends were doing in their Week 2 game and rhetorically asked, “what is it, national tight ends day?” His Niners players began joking about gameday being National Tight Ends Day. Soon the NFL caught on to the trend and decided to make the fourth October every year “National Tight Ends Day.”

In addition to Cowher, New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger wore the shirt to celebrate the day.

Here are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight ends with the shirt:

UCLA’s tight ends also celebrated with the shirts.

Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers really showcased the great tight ends, as Travis Kelce and George Kittle were involved.

