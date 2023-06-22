4-time Super Bowl champion accused of owing over $15 million in back taxes

NFL legend Bill Romanowski appears to be in some serious trouble with the federal government.

A civil complaint that was filed by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday claims that Romanowski and his wife Julie owe more than $15 million in back taxes. In the 18-page filing, which was obtained by Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver, acting Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert in Oakland’s U.S. District Court of Northern California states that the Secretary of Treasury issued tax assessments of $15.33 million against the Romanowskis in November 2013. The couple is accused of using their N53 nutrition business to “improperly shield their assets and income from the collection of such assessments.”

Authorities claim that the Romanowskis have used the N53 business to pay $10,000 per month in rent for their home. The complaint states that the couple also paid for rent for their adult children, plastic surgery, groceries and other personal expenses.

“By using N53 to pay their personal living expenses and those of their adult children, the Romanowskis have improperly used N53 to thwart the IRS’s collection of the individual income tax assessments at issue in this case,” the complaint states.

Prosecutors referred to N53 as the “alter ego” of the Romanowskis and requested that the court order the couple to pay back $15,330,277.83 plus interest. Authorities are also seeking permission to place federal tax liens against all property and rights to property that the Romanowskis have.

Romanowski, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL from 1988-2003. He won two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and another two with the Denver Broncos. The two-time Pro Bowl selection recorded 1,116 tackles, 39.5 sacks, 18 interceptions and 16 forced fumbles.