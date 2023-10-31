Bills acquire ex-Super Bowl champion defender in trade with NFC team

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in the reinforcements on defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Bills are trading for Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas. The deal, which was agreed to minutes before the NFL trade deadline buzzer, sends Douglas and a fifth-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Douglas, 28, is a former third-round pick himself. He started a handful of games on the Philadelphia Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII in 2018 and had been a staple in the secondary for Green Bay over the last three seasons (recording nine INTs and 26 passes defended over his last two full seasons).

The 5-3 Bills have looked much shakier at the cornerback position this year, thanks in large part to the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by multi-time All-Pro Tre’Davious White in early October. Douglas gives them some impactful veteran depth at that spot and should be pretty good for trolling opponents as well.