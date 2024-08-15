Bills host former top-5 draft pick for free agent workout

Corey Davis is attempting to make an NFL comeback, and the Buffalo Bills are seeing what the receiver still has to offer.

The Bills hosted Davis for a tryout this week.

The 29-year-old Davis was the No. 5 overall pick by the Titans in 2017. His best season with Tennessee came in 2020 when he had 65 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. Davis then signed with the Jets in free agency and caught 66 passes for 1,028 yards and 6 touchdowns over two seasons with them.

Davis announced his retirement from the NFL in August 2023 and did not play last season. The Jets granted him his release, which has made him a free agent. Now he is trying to see if another AFC East team might take a bite.

As for the Bills, they’re weaker at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs this offseason, which has perhaps inspired them to see what Davis has to offer.