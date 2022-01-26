Bills GM admits to taking playoff loss incredibly hard

What is it like to be the architect of a team that loses a gut-wrenching playoff game? Let Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane tell you.

Beane spoke to the media Wednesday in the wake of Sunday’s devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he clearly wasn’t taking the defeat well. The GM said he had yet to watch the film of the game, and was losing sleep over the outcome.

Bills GM Brandon Beane on the last moments of the game. "I haven't slept much." He said he can't watch the film yet. "I'm not in a good spot yet." — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 26, 2022

You can hardly blame Beane for being this broken up about the game. The Bills looked like they were going to win after taking the lead with 13 seconds left, but even that was too much time for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The sense of frustration and regret isn’t helped by the fact that the final game-tying field goal could have theoretically been prevented.

The Bills have been knocked out of the playoffs by the Chiefs in back-to-back seasons. The prospect of starting over and doing it all again just to get back to that point is a daunting one, and Beane is probably feeling that, even if it’s necessary.

Photo: Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane enters the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports