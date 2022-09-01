Bills GM taking roster advice from Von Miller?

The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice with roster decisions. The comment came in response to Beane being asked about Miller openly recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

Brandon Beane on Von Miller openly recruited Odell Beckham, Jr. on social media: "Anything Von says I'm going to respect." Said Von also sent him a text about punter Sam Martin, who the team signed last night. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 1, 2022

Beane said Miller also texted him about punter Sam Martin, whom the Bills signed on Wednesday in the wake of the Matt Araiza scandal. It is unclear if the GM meant that Miller called him before to endorse Martin or just shared his thoughts on the move after.

Miller openly recruited Beckham earlier this month in a social media post. The veteran wide receiver remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. If the Bills wind up signing OBJ, Miller may deserve some credit.