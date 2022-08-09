Von Miller recruiting former teammate to Bills in social media post

Von Miller is putting on his recruiting galoshes this week.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker took to Instagram on Monday to openly recruit free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr, Miller’s teammate last year on the Los Angeles Rams. On his Instagram Story, Miller posted an edited image of Beckham in a Bills jersey with the caption “@obj let’s chase this ring.”

Look what Von Miller just shared to his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/gfjikHHpMS — Buffalo Rumblings, camping (@BuffRumblings) August 8, 2022

Miller and Beckham already picked up one ring together last season when the Rams won the Super Bowl. But the two were only teammates for a total of three months, and Miller clearly wants another run at it with Beckham.

Beckham, who remains unsigned after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, was also recruited by a Bills legend several days earlier. Additionally, there are some promising signs that Beckham may be open to Buffalo’s overtures.