Bills GM shares where team’s running backs are lacking

The Buffalo Bills have used third-round draft picks on running backs the past two years, but neither player has emerged as a clear-cut starter. That is likely one of the reasons the team is not ruling out taking another back in the draft next week.

The Bills currently hold the 30th overall pick in the draft. General manager Brandon Beane was asked on Tuesday about potentially using that on a running back, and he did not dismiss the idea. He said it depends if there is a player they feel can provide the team with something Devin Singletary and Zack Moss can’t.

“What does his skill set have in comparison to what we have on the roster?” Beane said, per Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “Is this player going to do something … I don’t think either one of our backs are home run hitters, so is there an elite trait that this guy has and says, ‘Man, he’s got something we don’t have.’ That’s probably the conversation, versus, ‘OK, are we going to take the same type of back as Devin, are we gonna take the same type of back as Zack? Because even those two guys have different skill sets.”

Singletary averaged 4.4 yards per carry last season. Moss averaged 4.3. Those are solid numbers, but Buffalo ranked near the middle of NFL last year in rushing yards even with Josh Allen racking up 421 yards on the ground. The Bills have become more pass-heavy as Allen has improved, but an explosive back would make their offense that much more dangerous.

Former Clemson star Travis Etienne is one player to watch for Buffalo. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry during his college career and is certainly a home run threat.