Bills WR pulled off awesome gender reveal for sister’s baby after TD

Isaiah McKenzie scored a touchdown to help the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, but that may not have been the wide receiver’s biggest feat of the night.

McKenzie briefly said something into the TV camera after he caught a touchdown from Josh Allen to put the Bills up 17-10 in the third quarter. Most people had no idea what the message was, but McKenzie’s sister certainly knew. He was telling her and the McKenzie family that “It’s a boy!”

Gender reveals have been so played out on social media that it is hard to come up with a unique one. Whoever thought of that did a great job, and it’s a good thing McKenzie found the end zone. Otherwise, his family probably would have needed to wait for the news.

That reminded us of the time Zion Williamson helped a member of the Duke basketball program with a gender reveal.