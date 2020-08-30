Bills Mafia preparing for safe tailgating despite no fans in stadium

Bills Mafia will not be stopped by a lack of fans or a pandemic in their efforts to tailgate before games in 2020.

According to TMZ Sports, Bills Mafia is still looking into ways to tailgate in spite of the lack of fans at NFL games. The Bills have announced that their stadium will be empty for at least the first two home games of 2020.

The Bills superfans do have options, however. One avenue they’re exploring is a MyBookie-sponsored “tailgate bubble.” It promises a registered, sanitized zone where fans can enjoy food, drinks, and table-jumping to their heart’s content. No location has been set, and the group is trying to limit the number of registrants.

Bills Mafia is well known for its infamous tailgate antics. Things just wouldn’t be the same without them. It sounds like they’re trying to get creative to make sure they can tailgate safely.