Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players

The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field.

The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto the field.

Bills fans threw snowballs onto the field to celebrate each of the team’s touchdowns. The fans crossed a line by throwing snowballs at the Dolphins when Miami was in the red zone and trying to score.

Buffalo Fans throwing snowballs at the Miami Dolphins.. pic.twitter.com/ioA2l2hp8p — Zach Masters (@M0untainMan28) December 18, 2022

The fans throwing snowballs at Dolphins players had become a problem, leading Mike McDaniel to talk with the officials.

Dolphins receivers and offensive linemen getting pelted with snowballs before, during and after plays seems not within the spirit of the game — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 18, 2022

A couple of extra stadium security guards have moved into the stands behind the Dolphins' sideline. I'm guessing Miami's players and coaches were not thrilled about the snowball situation. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 18, 2022

Finally after the fans threw snowballs all over the field after Buffalo’s second touchdown, which made it 14-6, the Bills were penalized prior to their kickoff.

Though it hadn’t snowed through the first quarter and a half of the Week 15 game, about eight inches of snow had fallen in the stadium earlier in the day. The snow hadn’t been cleared out of the stands, which gave the fans easy access to the snowballs.

There was an announcement at the stadium saying that there would be 15-yard penalties if a thrown snowball hit a person.