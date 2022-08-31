Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week.

Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013 and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Broncos in 2020. He was named as an alternate for the Pro Bowl back in 2017 and has averaged a healthy 46.1 yards per punt for his career.

Buffalo just released Araiza, their sixth-round pick this year, amid some very troubling allegations. The upheaval had sent the team scrambling, and they were forced to use a bizarre punter for a recent preseason game.

With almost a decade of NFL experience to his name, Martin should be able to get the job done for a Bills offense with so much firepower that they might not even need him all that often. Martin just has to make sure he does not hurt himself in warmups again like he did a couple of weeks ago.