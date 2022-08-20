Broncos punter suffers injury during bizarre pregame warm-up

Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin might feel a bit embarrassed after suffering an injury during warm-ups prior to Saturday’s preseason game.

Martin was ruled out of the game against the Buffalo Bills with what the Broncos called an ankle injury. The injury happened, according to James Palmer of NFL Network, while he was attempting to make a catch in the end zone while playing catch with kicker Brandon McManus.

Martin injured his ankle while having a catch with kicker Brandon McManus during pregame. He was running and attempting to make a catch in the endzone when the injury happened. https://t.co/ESvgTscv0e — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 20, 2022

We don’t know how severe the injury is, as it is entirely plausible that the Broncos would hold Martin out of a preseason game over any minor issue. Still, that’s not exactly how you want your punter hurting himself under any circumstances.

There are arguably worse ways for special teams players to suffer significant injuries, and anything can happen during warm-ups. Still, the Broncos will be hoping Martin does not miss meaningful time over something this silly.