January 26, 2025

Bills screwed with bad spot on critical 4th down call

January 26, 2025
by Larry Brown
Buffalo BillsNFL Playoffs 2024

Josh Allen dives ahead

The Buffalo Bills got screwed by the officials during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bills were leading 22-21 and had a 4th-and-1 at the Kansas City 41. They gave the ball to Josh Allen for a “tush push” play. Allen appeared to get to the first down marker on his initial effort before being pushed back.

The ruling on the field was that Allen was short of the first down marker.

The officials reviewed the spot and upheld their decision, which resulted in a turnover on downs.

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, as well as rules analyst Gene Steratore, all thought Allen had gained the first down. Steratore said he thought Allen had gained it by a third of the football.

The huge call gave the ball to the Chiefs on a turnover on downs. Kansas City then drove for a touchdown to take a 29-22 lead in the fourth quarter.