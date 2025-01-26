Bills WR shows up in another ridiculous outfit for AFC title game

Last week’s outfit shenanigans worked out so well for Mack Hollins that he is now back again for an encore.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver Hollins went viral before Sunday’s AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs for his latest absurd fit. Hollins showed up for the contest in [checks notes] a large Muppet head (specifically of the character Animal). He rounded out his outfit with a flames-adorned crop top, spike bracelets, and some other bizarre accessories.

Take a look at the spectacle below.

Mack Hollins somehow keeps topping himself with the arrival outfit #Bills pic.twitter.com/5QgWMM9Afg — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 26, 2025

You may recall that Hollins also showed up for last week’s divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens in another farcical outfit, especially for the sub-freezing temperatures the contest was played in. While Hollins only caught one pass for 12 yards in that game, the Bills ended up winning by a 27-25 final score. Thus, he has decided to keep the tradition going.

One shudders to think what Hollins may do if Buffalo wins again on Sunday and advances to the Super Bowl. He might show up for The Big Game in a full-fledged Kool-Aid Man costume, yelling “OH YEAH!” at everyone he encounters.