Bills WR shows up for freezing playoff game in absurd outfit

You can take Mack Hollins out of Miami, but you can’t take the Miami out of Mack Hollins.

The Buffalo Bills receiver Hollins drew attention on Sunday for the wild outfit he wore to his team’s divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. In spite of the frigid temperatures in Buffalo (with a possibility of snowfall in the forecast), Hollins showed up barefoot and in shorts as if he was getting ready to lounge on the beach.

Dan Fetes of WHAM-TV in Buffalo shared a video of Hollins’ grand arrival.

The 31-year-old Hollins, who played for the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21, had 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns for the Bills during the regular season. He already won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 2017 season, so it appears that nothing (not even projected 20-degree weather at kickoff for Sunday’s game in Buffalo) can faze him.

Though the Bills Mafia is obviously very down with these kinds of antics, Hollins is definitely still playing with fire here. Social media will be daring Hollins to have a bad game on Sunday so that they can use the above video to get off their Cancun jokes if Buffalo gets eliminated.