Ryan Fitzpatrick goes shirtless on demand from Bills fans

Ryan Fitzpatrick spiced up Amazon Prime’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football” in Week 8 with a “Magic Mike” moment.

Fitzpatrick, who played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills from 2009-2012, is a member of Amazon’s Thursday night crew. He was live and on set along with Amazon’s other personalities before, during and after the Bills’ 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Buffalo. Plenty of Bills fans were hanging out after the team’s win, and they began chanting for Fitzpatrick to take off his shirt.

The retired quarterback eventually gave the fans what they wanted.

After taking off his shirt and flexing, Fitzpatrick went back to his seat on the set. He was wearing his blazer, and the fans still weren’t satisfied. They wanted him to take off his blazer too. Fitz did for a little, but he was either cold or embarrassed, because he put his jacket back on pretty quickly.

Would love a bromance-2000s style comedy film with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/tRnI6lFBi9 — 𝙏𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@tailgate_beers) October 27, 2023

The calls from Bills fans for Fitzpatrick to go shirtless are a reference to a viral video of Fitzpatrick from last year. The former quarterback is a high-energy nut who is beloved by fans across the NFL.