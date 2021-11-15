 Skip to main content
Look: Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

November 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.

Nobody had any clue what the object was. NBC’s Al Michaels thought it may have been a pair of scissors. A pair of medical scissors would be at least a plausible explanation, as it could have been dropped or forgotten by someone tending to an injured player. Others thought the item looked like a piece of silverware, perhaps a fork or a spoon. The prevailing thought was that they were special scissors used to cut athletic tape.

Whatever it was, it’s certainly understandable that the Jefferson wouldn’t want to play on a field that had that laying on it. Nobody else should either. After some of the PR the organization has been having recently, the Raiders hardly need a story about some player getting hurt because of some random utensil on their playing field.

