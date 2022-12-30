Blaine Gabbert shares story of helping save helicopter passengers

Blaine Gabbert helped rescue several people from the water this week after a helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the ocean. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback says he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

A 28-year-old man and his parents were on a helicopter tour over Tampa on Thursday when the chopper experienced an engine issue. The pilot was forced to land in the ocean. Fortunately, everyone survived. Gabbert and his brothers helped make sure of that.

Gabbert told reporters on Friday that his brothers were in town from St. Louis when the trio decided to go on a jet ski ride. He heard a “faint noise” and looked over to see that something was not right.

“I just remember looking to the west and seeing what almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up into like four pieces,” Gabbert recalled. “I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow life jackets, so I was like, ‘Alright, we gotta go check this out.’ They looked like they were in duress.”

Gabbert said he and his brothers raced over to the area where the helicopter hit the water. He said Tampa first responders deserve all the credit for the way the situation turned out.

“We raced over there. The youngest kid had just come up and said he was pinned in there,” Gabbert said. “I asked if anyone else is trapped. I called 911 and tried to remain as calm as possible. It all turned positive. They were healthy, scared, nervous, but it was a pretty crappy situation that turned good in the end. I was just in the right place at the right time, I guess. The credit really goes out to Tampa PD, the fire department, the Sheriff’s Department, because they were there within five seconds.”

After a helicopter crashed into the bay yesterday, @BlaineGabbert and his brothers, who were on jet skis, were instrumental in the rescue. pic.twitter.com/sg2pD1MM4Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 30, 2022

It goes without saying that any role that Gabbert and his brothers played was significant.

Gabbert, 33, has been with the Buccaneers for the past three seasons. He serves as the team’s primary backup QB behind Tom Brady.