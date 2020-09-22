Blake Bortles could sign with Broncos after Drew Lock injury

The Denver Broncos are searching for quarterback depth in the wake of Drew Lock’s shoulder injury, and Blake Bortles is reportedly one name that is near the top of their list.

The Broncos are giving “strong consideration” to signing Bortles, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

Blake Bortles, who was close to signing with Broncos a couple years, is again under strong consideration for Broncos with Drew Lock out a few weeks, per source. Still early in process and nothing final. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 22, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bortles will visit with the Broncos on Tuesday. Denver came close to signing the 28-year-old last year.

Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent last season as a backup behind Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams. The former UCF star was with the Jacksonville Jaguars for five years before that.

Bortles has a career passer rating of 80.6. He never lived up to expectations after being the first quarterback taken in 2014.

Lock is expected to miss somewhere around a month with a rotator cuff injury. There was already speculation that the Broncos could reach out to Colin Kaepernick, but it doesn’t sound like that is happening.