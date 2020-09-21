 Skip to main content
Broncos have not discussed signing Colin Kaepernick after Drew Lock injury

September 21, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Denver Broncos were interested in potentially acquiring Colin Kaepernick four years ago, but that is not an idea they have revisited in the wake of Drew Lock’s injury.

Lock left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Monday that the second-year quarterback could miss anywhere from 3-5 weeks with a rotator cuff strain. Fangio was then asked if the injury could inspire the team to reach out to Kaepernick. He said that has not been discussed.

Fangio was on the 49ers’ coaching staff for a period of time while Kaepernick was there, so there is some level of familiarity between the two. For now, however, it seems the Broncos are sticking with Jeff Driskel.

The Broncos and 49ers discussed a potential Kaepernick trade back in 2016. Kaepernick was guaranteed to make $11.9 million in base salary for the 2016 season, and Denver wanted him to accept a pay cut as part of the deal. They reportedly wanted him for $7 million. He declined, so the trade fell through. Kaepernick instead played out the 2016 season with the 49ers under his guaranteed deal, and the team went 2-14. He was benched late in the season in favor of Blaine Gabbert.

John Elway has since been asked if the Broncos will consider signing Kaepernick, and he basically said the free agent missed his chance. That sentiment appears to still hold true.

