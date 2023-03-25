 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 25, 2023

Bobby Wagner makes interesting free agency decision

March 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Bobby Wagner in a Rams shirt

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wagner has made an interesting free agency decision.

After a one-year dalliance with the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner has decided to return to the team he knows best: the Seattle Seahawks.

Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks worth $7 million.

Wagner was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 and stayed with them for 10 seasons before leaving last year. He spent last season with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who struggled with injuries and went 5-12. Seattle meanwhile surprised everyone by going 9-8 in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

Wagner had 140 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high six sacks last season with the Rams. He did not appear to slow down in the least bit despite playing for a new team.

Now, Wagner is returning to the defense and team he knows so well. With Seattle, Wagner made eight Pro Bowls and was a six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker.

Article Tags

Bobby Wagner
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus