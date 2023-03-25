Bobby Wagner makes interesting free agency decision

Bobby Wagner has made an interesting free agency decision.

After a one-year dalliance with the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner has decided to return to the team he knows best: the Seattle Seahawks.

Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks worth $7 million.

Pretty good source. Bobby Wagner lands with #Seahawks on a 1-year deal for $7M. https://t.co/Zko8KPeMUs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2023

Wagner was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 and stayed with them for 10 seasons before leaving last year. He spent last season with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who struggled with injuries and went 5-12. Seattle meanwhile surprised everyone by going 9-8 in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

Wagner had 140 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high six sacks last season with the Rams. He did not appear to slow down in the least bit despite playing for a new team.

Now, Wagner is returning to the defense and team he knows so well. With Seattle, Wagner made eight Pro Bowls and was a six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker.