Bobby Wagner reveals who reached out to him first after his release

Two Los Angeles Rams stars were apparently very eager to recruit former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to join their team in 2022.

Wagner told the “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday that Rams DT Aaron Donald and CB Jalen Ramsey quickly reached out to him upon his release from the Seahawks in March.

“When I got released, they were the first two people that reached out to me,” Wagner said. “When I signed, I called [Donald] and then Jalen texted me.”

"Aaron Donald might have sent me his meme poppin champagne after I signed" ~@Bwagz 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iRCyrmeCKD — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2022

Wagner and the Rams agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal on March 31, with the potential to earn up to $65 million in incentives.

Wagner also had interest in signing with the Baltimore Ravens, but the chance to play with generational talents in Donald and Ramsey may have been the difference.

It’s hard to blame Donald and Ramsey for quickly reaching out to Wagner. The Rams already had a loaded defense that allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game last season (103.2), and now add a very productive player in Wagner to the mix.

The 31-year-old had one of his better seasons in 2021, tallying a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games.

Wagner has had a decorated career up to this point. Along with eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections, he has made six All-Pro first teams.

With Donald, Wagner and Ramsey at all three levels of the defense, the Rams are in a terrific spot to try to win another Super Bowl.

Photo: Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports