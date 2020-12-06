Boomer Esiason, Emmanuel Acho accuse Jets of throwing game

The New York Jets blew their game against the Las Vegas Raiders in mind-blowing fashion on Sunday, and at least two NFL analysts have accused them of intentionally throwing it.

The Jets were leading 28-24 with less than a minute left when they punted the ball away to Las Vegas. The Raiders began the drive at their own 39-yard line with 42 seconds remaining and no timeouts. They needed just four plays to score a game-winning touchdown.

Derek Carr completed a 15-yard pass to tight end Darren Waller and then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 19 seconds remaining. He then threw an incompletion, which left Las Vegas with just five seconds and 46 yards to go. Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs then broke free down the sideline and Derek Carr found him.

DEREK CARR TO HENRY RUGGS FOR THE LEAD (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/x76T8mzZHX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

During the CBS postgame broadcast, Boomer Esiason said he was baffled by the coverage and call from Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“I have a headache thinking about this … the fact that Gregg Williams would play that coverage in that situation? It’s almost like the Jets drew that up to lose the game,” Esiason said, via WFAN’s Lou DiPietro.

The implication, of course, is that the Jets intentionally threw the game to move themselves a step closer to securing the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, which would allow them to land Trevor Lawrence. FOX Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho was just as puzzled as Esiason, and he took the tanking allegation a step further.

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but watch this and tell me the #Jets weren’t trying to lose this game. Cover 0, with 13 seconds left & you spy Derek Carr like he’s Mike Vick in his prime?? pic.twitter.com/FR53RF1sxU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 6, 2020

Former NFL head coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy was also surprised that Williams called a blitz.

Some really questionable coaching decisions today but the one I couldn’t figure—Jets go all out blitz on the last play and give up a 46 yd TD pass. Why? Just protect the sideline and the end zone and the game is over. The win keeps the Raiders alive in the AFC playoff race. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 6, 2020

We find it difficult — almost impossible — to believe Williams would intentionally call a bad coverage to assure the Jets lose the game. Tanking through poor roster construction is one thing, but jobs are on the line for players and coaches. Williams may have made a bad call, but decisions like that probably help explain why his defense is one of the worst in the NFL.

Are members of the Jets’ front office happy about the loss? Probably, but that’s another story. They had just better hope Lawrence doesn’t take the advice of one of their franchise icons.