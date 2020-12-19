Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris get into it on sideline, then make up

Bradley Chubb and Shelby Harris got into it on the sidelines during the second quarter of Denver’s game against Buffalo.

The Broncos had just fallen behind 14-0 to the Bills on a touchdown run by Josh Allen. When NFL Network returned from a commercial following the score, they showed video of Chubb and Harris on the sideline.

Shelby Harris and Bradley Chubb got into it on the sideline. See next tweet for the feel good moment of the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/RYvI40bpKC — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 19, 2020

Despite the tense situation between the men, they quickly made up.

You love to see that with teammates. Teammates getting heated during a game is not uncommon because it is a competitive environment. But making up and clearing the air shows everyone is still on the same page.

Luckily for them, the Broncos’ offense bounced back with a touchdown to make it 14-7.