CB Bradley Roby re-signing with Texans on 3-year, $36 million contract

The Houston Texans had a weakness at cornerback last season and are working to make sure that position does not become a bigger weakness.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Texans are bringing back Bradley Roby on a 3-year, $36 million deal.

Roby, 27, missed six games last season due to a hamstring injury. He had 35 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

Roby previously was on a one-year deal with Houston but now has more long-term security.