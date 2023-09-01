Brady Poppinga shares first comments after tragic death of his son

Brady Poppinga is mourning the sudden loss of his teenage son, and the former Super Bowl champion has made his first public comments in the wake of the family tragedy.

Julius Poppinga, who was a 17-year-old senior at Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif., was hospitalized last week after suffering a severe asthma attack. He reportedly incurred a collapsed lung while in the hospital and never recovered, though official autopsy results have not yet been released.

Brady Poppinga issued a brief statement on social media Thursday night thanking fans for the outpouring of support.

I would like to thank EVERYONE for their unbelievably beautiful, sweet and loving compassion sent our way. Julius is a special soul who has touched so many lives. He is missed, but we KNOW that through the Savior, we will see him and be with him again. #famliesareforever — Brady Poppinga (@BradyPoppinga) August 31, 2023

Julius was a defensive end and offensive lineman for the West Lake Warriors. He also played lacrosse.

Julius was the second of four children to the Poppingas and their only son. Brady named his son after the main character in his favorite movie, “Gladiator.”

The elder Poppinga played college football at BYU and later spent eight years in the NFL, six with the Green Bay Packers. Brady was a linebacker on the Packers’ 2010 Super Bowl-winning team.