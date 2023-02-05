Brandon Aiyuk has big question about Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best defenses in the NFL during the regular season, but San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk does not think we are going to see that on display in the Super Bowl.

During an interview with TheSFNiners.com over the weekend, Aiyuk shared some of his thoughts about the upcoming matchup between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He said he is not sold on Philly’s defense and that the Eagles got “extremely lucky” when Brock Purdy suffered an injury in the NFC Championship Game.

“I don’t know fully about that defense. I don’t know,” Aiyuk said. “They talk about them being a good defense. I’m not sure. I think the Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were gonna be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened. We’ll see. Like I said, you’ve got to get lucky to win the Super Bowl. They just got extremely lucky.”

There is no guarantee that the Niners would have beaten the Eagles even if Brock Purdy did not injure his elbow, but Aiyuk sounds confident it was the difference in the game.

The Eagles held opponents to just 301.5 yards per game during the regular season. That ranked second in the NFL behind the 49ers. They have an outstanding pass rush that could give the Chiefs problems, especially if Patrick Mahomes’ mobility is still impacted by his ankle injury.

One of Aiyuk’s teammates had quite the conspiracy theory about why the Niners lost to the Eagles. Aiyuk may not have gone that far, but he clearly is not all that impressed with the NFC champions.