Brandon Staley gets clowned for his favorite Thanksgiving dish

Instead of roasting turkeys today, Brandon Staley is the one who is himself getting roasted.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach was asked by reporters this week what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is. Though seemingly a layup of a question, Staley somehow managed to airball it. He said that his favorite dish is … breaded cauliflower and green bean casserole.

Brandon Staley not a big Turkey guy, but says his favorite Thanksgiving dish is breaded cauliflower and green been casserole. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 23, 2022

The unusual response led to Staley getting hilariously lit up on social media. Some users called for his job while others just started booing him right off their timelines. Take a look at some of the best reactions.

Have to fade the Chargers this weekend https://t.co/kR7mwVqEnE — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 24, 2022

The Chargers have been eliminated from postseason contention. https://t.co/6IPArw6hbg — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) November 23, 2022

It is possible that Staley has a vegetarian or a vegan diet. But considering all the other options Staley had to pick from (a classic like mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese, a dessert like pumpkin pie or apple cobbler, or even a bold fan favorite like turducken, otherwise known as the nourishment of the gods), it was tough to fumble a response as badly as Staley did here.

Staley stock is not particularly high right now as the Chargers are just 5-5 on the season. But at least Staley wasn’t getting roasted for football reasons this time around like he has many times in the past.