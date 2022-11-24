 Skip to main content
Brandon Staley gets clowned for his favorite Thanksgiving dish

November 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Brandon Staley wearing a headset

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of roasting turkeys today, Brandon Staley is the one who is himself getting roasted.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach was asked by reporters this week what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is. Though seemingly a layup of a question, Staley somehow managed to airball it. He said that his favorite dish is … breaded cauliflower and green bean casserole.

The unusual response led to Staley getting hilariously lit up on social media. Some users called for his job while others just started booing him right off their timelines. Take a look at some of the best reactions.

It is possible that Staley has a vegetarian or a vegan diet. But considering all the other options Staley had to pick from (a classic like mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese, a dessert like pumpkin pie or apple cobbler, or even a bold fan favorite like turducken, otherwise known as the nourishment of the gods), it was tough to fumble a response as badly as Staley did here.

Staley stock is not particularly high right now as the Chargers are just 5-5 on the season. But at least Staley wasn’t getting roasted for football reasons this time around like he has many times in the past.

