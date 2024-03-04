Ex-NFL Pro Bowl WR helped save 80-year-old man from attacker at gym

Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards is being lauded over his actions on Friday to help an elderly man.

Edwards was at the Farmington Family YMCA in Farmington Hills, Mich. on Friday and heard some commotion while in the locker room. He heard a 25-year-old and 80-year-old man arguing about music, and then he heard a fight break out.

“The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like, but once I hear a thud, that’s when I got up and turned around,” Edwards told WDIV in Detroit.

Edwards said it was at that moment he realized something bad was going to happen, so he intervened.

“And then I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter,” Edwards said.

“LIFE SAVING MOVE” On Friday morning, the heroic acts of Michigan legend Braylon Edwards saved a man’s life. Here’s the story via @Local4News pic.twitter.com/FK9StIxLGx — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) March 2, 2024

Edwards was later told by law enforcement officials that his move helped save the elderly man from suffering a potentially fatal injury.

The younger man who was involved in the fight initially fled on foot. The 25-year-old man was later arrested and placed into custody.

Edwards was the No. 3 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent four and a half seasons with Cleveland and made the Pro Bowl with his huge 2007 season. That year, Edwards had 80 catches for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the 41-year-old Edwards was a star receiver at Michigan. He had 252 catches for 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns for the Wolverines, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons.