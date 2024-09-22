Breece Hall has been spending too much time around Aaron Rodgers

Breece Hall may be spending a little too much time around Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets shared a video on X Saturday that showed the reactions of some of the team’s players to their first touchdown of the game in a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday. Rodgers had thrown a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to put the Jets up 7-0.

The video showed Hall raising his hands in the air and then doing a punch with his right fist. Rodgers did the exact same routine, just a second or so later.

when you're hanging around with that one friend too much and start picking up on their mannerisms lol@BreeceH | @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/TP4j46HSPc — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 21, 2024

The Jets joked that Hall had been spending so much time around Rodgers he has picked up his quarterback’s mannerisms.

Hall found the whole situation humorous.

“Nah this is crazy,” Hall wrote in response.

That looked like a synchronized swimming routine if you wouldn’t know better.