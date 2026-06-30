Brendan Sorsby issues statement about his NFL settlement

Brendan Sorsby has reached an agreement with the NFL that puts to rest any doubt about his status for 2026 and beyond.

The former Texas Tech quarterback reached a settlement with the NFL and NFLPA that ensures that he will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. Sorsby will not pursue any litigation over the league’s decision not to hold a supplemental draft this year, while the league will not discipline Sorsby for any prior conduct once he is drafted.

Sorsby issued a statement taking responsibility for his gambling issues and saying he would dedicate himself to preparing for the 2027 draft.

“I accept 100% responsibility for my actions,” Sorsby wrote. “I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.”

A statement from Brendan Sorsby, who won’t pursue further legal action or opportunities to play this season, focusing instead on his recovery and preparations for the 2027 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/6o90aqhu7P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2026

Sorsby essentially confirms that he will not play football this year. The NCAA has fought to keep him ineligible, and the NFL will not let him in. Other leagues have also said they will not take him at this point.

Sorsby essentially gets the best possible outcome here. He will not have to worry about retroactive punishment for his gambling, and will be in next year’s NFL Draft without any restrictions.