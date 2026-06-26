Brendan Sorsby has been rejected by another football league

Brendan Sorsby might just be out of options when it comes to playing football competitively in 2026.

The CFL said Friday that teams would not be allowed to add the former Texas Tech quarterback to their negotiating list. In a statement to Paul Myerberg of USA Today, the league said the gambling allegations against Sorsby were concerning, and warrant his exclusion from the league for the time being.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” the statement said. “At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

In other words, Sorsby will not be permitted to play in the CFL, at least for this season. It had been mentioned as a potential alternative for him after the NFL informed him that no supplemental draft would be held this year. The CFL often serves as a landing spot for quarterbacks who, for whatever reason, fail to catch on in the NFL, and the fact that they will not even consider Sorsby speaks to the serious concerns about gambling that leagues have.

Sorsby sought to enter the NFL after a legal battle over his eligibility following the revelation that he placed numerous bets, including some on his own team. He has threatened legal action against the NFL over their decision not to hold a supplemental draft.