Brett Favre critical of 1 team’s ‘absolutely crazy’ QB decision

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is baffled by how one team is handling its quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season.

Favre said on “The 33rd Team” the San Francisco 49ers were “absolutely crazy” to be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Trey Lance, and that Garoppolo should keep his starting job.

“Cutting him or letting him go or asking him to take a pay cut is, to me, absolutely crazy,” Favre said of Garoppolo. “He’s not as flashy, not near as flashy. He wasn’t their first-round pick. And no offense toward Trey Lance, but what Jimmy has done is win and win, win, win. Again, not flashy, so it’s not the glamorous pick, but my goodness, the guy has won and put them in a position to compete for the Super Bowl year in and year out and deserves the right to keep playing.”

Favre is obviously a fan of Garoppolo’s proven resume. He has taken the 49ers to one Super Bowl and reached the NFC championship game a second time last season.

The 49ers drafted Lance third overall in 2021, and have been fully committed to making him the starter for 2022. They have been looking to trade Garoppolo, but have had difficulty finding a market for him. Part of that is down to the $24 million in salary he is owed.

The 49ers are adamant that Lance is ready. Favre is not as convinced, and some within the NFL would seem to agree with his take on things.