‘This white boy can run!’ Brett Favre had funny comment for Darren Woodson

Darren Woodson shared a funny Brett Favre story during a recent interview.

Woodson was interviewed by Trey Wingo and shared a story about a time he was given a specific blitz assignment for a Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game. Woodson was given one instruction: do not let Favre get outside you. Woodson noted that Favre wasn’t good at picking up blitzes at the time.

So guess what happened? The play was called and Woodson went to blitz. He let Favre get outside of him, of course, leading then-Cowboys defensive backs coach Mike Zimmer to scream the F-word so loud on the sideline that Woodson could hear it (video contains profanity).

So @darrenwoodson28 with one of the greatest @BrettFavre stories of all time. Full episode of Half Forgotten History here https://t.co/H8U3k7MeKZ pic.twitter.com/ykPbPFkR0A — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 4, 2020

Based on our research, the game likely took place in 1995 or 1999. The Cowboys won both of those meetings with the Packers. In the 1995 game, Favre rushed twice for 25 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard score. In the 1999 game, Favre rushed two times for nine yards.

Favre was really just getting going with his NFL career in 1995, so we’re guessing that may have been the game in question. Zimmer had just begun a stint as the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach that year, too.

Photo: Flickr/Arnie Papp via CC-BY 2.0