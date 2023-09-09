Brett Favre has harsh comments about Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson unfortunately does not have the Wrangler Jeans guy in his corner.

Retired QB legend Brett Favre appeared this weekend on Jason Whitlock’s “Fearless.” When the discussion turned to the Denver Broncos signal-caller Wilson, Favre did not hold back.

“There’s a reason why Seattle got rid of him or parted ways with him,” said Favre of Wilson. “It’s not that his play has declined, he’s still got a lot left in the tank. That doesn’t mean it will materialize. But there’s a reason they parted ways, as much good as he had done in Seattle.

“Maybe he was preoccupied with other things,” Favre continued on Wilson. “If he is preoccupied with his brand during football season, that’s hurting everyone else.”

Wilson, 34, is coming off a debut season in Denver which was the worst of his NFL career. The ex-Super Bowl champion completed a career low 60.5 percent of his passes and neared a career high with 11 interceptions. Wilson also managed just 16 touchdowns and took an NFL-leading 55 sacks as the Broncos fumbled their way to a 5-12 record. Meanwhile, there were indeed rumors that Wilson was supposedly causing issues with the Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll prior to his departure from Seattle.

The silver lining here is that Wilson will likely see his fortunes change for the better in 2023 under new Denver coach Sean Payton. But even Payton seems to agree with Favre that Wilson should lay off a bit from all the PR and image stuff.

H/T The Spun